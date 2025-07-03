Ex-Arsenal striker is option as Chichester City build up to new season

Danny Potter says Chichester City’s players have hit the ground running as preparations are stepped up for their second season in the Isthmian premier division.

The Oaklands Park squad returned to training last week and are showing decent fitness levels at this early stage of proceedings, with the league kick-off still five weeks away.

And City have again been boosted by keeping the majority of their squad together – something they have done year on year since their county league days.

They will be without striker Jimmy Wild for a big chunk of the season – he has recently undergone surgery on a serious knee injury and faces a long recovery period.

Billy Vigar - now a contender for Chi City - dives to head home an Eastbourne Boro goal v Hampton and Richmond | Pictue: Lydia Redman

But City are running the rule over striker Billy Vigar, a former Arsenal youngster who has played for Eastbourne Borough and Hastings, as they look to cope with Wild’s absence.

They have also signed central defender Jack Farrier – who as at City in younger days – from Petersfield Town.

Potter said there was a buzz around the squad as they began the build-up to another tough season at step three, having finished an impressive sixth in their first Isthmian premier season.

"We got back last week with a double session and have two sessions this week, and it’s so far, so good,” Potter said.

"The majority of the squad from last season are back. Charlie Bennett, who played some games for us last season, has moved to Three Bridges and Curtis Da Costa has decided his game time will be limited.

“Rob Hutchings will be skipper again with the usual characters around him. We’re pleased the squad has remained settled – it shows what a good environment we’re able to offer players.

"We’re looking at a couple of players from our U18 Isthmian set-up we can introduce into the first team squad.”

City’s friendlies begin away to Moneyfields on Saturday and they go to Horsham next Tuesday.

Their first home friendly brings Havant and Waterlooville to Oaklands Park on Saturday, July 12. The fixtures come out four days later.