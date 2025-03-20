Crawley Town parted company with manager Rob Elliot after three wins from 33 matches

Former Brighton defender has been linked with the role

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton man Adam Hinshelwood is among the early contenders for the Crawley Town job after the club parted company with Rob Elliot.

Hinshelwood, made more than 100 appearances for the Seagulls between 2002 and 2009 and his son Jack Hinshelwood, 19, currently plays for Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood, 41, is the manager of National League outfit York City and has previously been in charge at Worthing and Hastings United.

The ex-Brighton defender is currently 16-1 to be the next man in charge at the Broadfield Stadium. Former Crawley boss Scott Lindsey – recently sacked by MK Dons – remains an early favourite.

Former Tottenham man Ryan Mason is also believed to be in the running.

Crawley sacked manager Elliot with the club facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Gateshead boss Elliot has been in charge for just over five months, during which time he oversaw just five wins in 33 games.

The last straw was Saturday’s 5-1 defeat by Huddersfield, which stretched their winless run to eight matches and left them in 22nd place, 12 points adrift of Bristol Rovers in 20th.

Elliot’s assistant Louis Storey has been placed in charge on a temporary basis.

A brief statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Rob Elliot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Louis Storey will take control of the squad as interim head coach, with Anthony Sweeney supporting him as interim assistant head coach.

“The club would like to thank Rob for all of his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him all the best for the future.”