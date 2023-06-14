Ex-Eastbourne Borough boss Bloor back in management - and back in National League South

Danny Bloor is back in management in National League South a week after being told he was no longer wanted as Eastbourne Borough manager.

Bloor has been appointed as the new boss at Welling United.

The 53-year old was unveiled as Welling United’s new manager on Tuesday and with the return to pre-season action just around the corner, he told the Welling website he was looking forward to the challenge ahead as he builds his squad to take on the Vanarama National League South.

“The work has started already,” he said. “It’s going to be busy, let’s not beat around the bush. But we need to be ready for that first league game on August 5th.

Danny Bloor in the Borough dugout at Welling last season - but he'll be in the home dugout there from now on after securing the job of Welling manager | Picture: Lydia Redman

“There will be new players coming in. There’s already been some good signings as well and I know those players particularly well. You want to win games of football. In the National League South, you have different challenges, different teams, different pitches, there’s full-time sides and sides on different budgets, so you have to judge every opponent as and when.

“The thing I can emphasise is that players have to run, they have to work, they have to be proud to wear the shirt and that won’t be any different here at Welling United.”

Bloor was dispensed with at Eastbourne Borough by new owner Simon Leslie, who said he wanted to take the club in a different direction and has appointed former Brighton U18 coach Mark Beard as manager.

That move came despite four very successful years at Priory Lane for Bloor, who guided Borough to the first round of the 2020-21 FA Cup, the 2021-22 play-offs and eighth place in 2022-23, just missing out on another play-off campaign.

Bloor told Welling he was delighted with his new role. “After meeting the board last week, I’m delighted to be here and I’m already looking forward to that first pre-season friendly.

“It’s been exciting for me. One door closes, another one very much opens. I’m really looking forward to coming here, working with the guys and, hopefully, doing some good things on the pitch.

“At my previous club we had crowds of 450 when I first took over. At the last game, there were 1,500. I want the people of Welling to come and get behind us. I can’t guarantee we’ll win every game, that’s a fact in football, but I can guarantee they will have a side that will work hard and give everything for the cause.