York City winger Leone Gravata has joined Horsham FC on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old will join up with the Hornets for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gravata joined the Minsterman in March 2024 from Eastbourne Borough, a club he spent his full career with up from under-18 level.

He made his Borough debut in the curtailed 2020-21 season as a substitute during a 3-1 FA Cup third qualifying round win against Sheppey United.

His first National League South appearance came just days later, off the bench again in a 1-1 draw against Chelmsford City.

He also briefly spent time on loan at Hendon during the following season, where he managed a single goal in the seven matches he appeared in.

Gravata’s big breakthrough campaign came in 2022-23, totalling 46 league appearances and chipping in with nine goals as the Sports narrowly missed out on the National League South play-offs.

He then managed three goals across 31 games for Borough in 2023-24 prior to his move to York.

The winger spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at National League South outfit Chippenham Town, where he featured 34 times in the league.

Gravata is naturally a left winger, but can also play on the right or as an attacking midfielder, providing some good versatility going forward for Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola.

Di Paola said: “I’m really pleased to get him in. He’s got experience at this level, he was at Chippenham last season and did really well - and I think he can add something different for us at the top area of the pitch.

“It’s important and we felt like we needed to bring in one or two more players of experience at this level and we looking forward to having him with us.”