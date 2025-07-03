Lewes FC have been busy bolstering their squads on both men’s and women’s sides as they gear up for their first pre-season friendly action.

In the past week, the Rooks have unveiled three further signings, all with top pedigree.

On the men’s side, manager Bradley Pritchard has added two key pieces to his set-up in defender Jack Burchell and midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Burchell, a 22-year-old centre-back, came through the Watford academy and had a spell at Eastbourne Borough in the 2022-23 season. He later joined Welling United, where he made 37 appearances in the National League South last year as the Wings were relegated.

Jordan Maguire-Drew is Lewes' latest recruit | Image: Lewes FC

Maguire-Drew is another eye-catching addition, with the 27-year-old adding Lewes to a CV which includes Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City, Leyton Orient and Grimsby Town.

A product of the Brighton & Hove Albion academy, Maguire-Drew can play anywhere across the frontline, which will be a huge asset to Pritchard’s flexible tactical plans.

Crawley-born Maguire-Drew will be also one of the standout players in the Isthmian Premier Division this season, with envious experience from over 80 EFL appearances and several spells at high-flying National League sides.

On the women’s side, the club are still in the process of appointing a new head coach after Natalie Lawrence’s departure in June. Lawrence was confirmed as the new Wales Women’s Under-17 head coach last week, but her departure has not stopped Lewes from adding to its women’s squad.

Former Worthing captain Danielle Rowe was the latest to be announced in the last week, with forward Skye Bacon heading in the opposite direction.

Rowe won the Worthing Manager’s, Player’s and Supporters’ Association’s Player of the Year awards in the 2024-25 season en route to a 5th-placed finish in the FA Women’s National League Division One South West, and will now return to WNL Southern Premier Division level, where she previously spent five years with Portsmouth.

The Rooks also recently confirmed that defender Sarah Harvey would remain at the club for the 2025-26 season.

Elsewhere, an announcement is expected shortly about the club’s Under-18 set-up for the season ahead. Despite rumours to the contrary, the U18 side will be a key feature of the club’s structure and a managerial appointment will soon follow.

Next Saturday (12th July), the Rooks face their first pre-season action, with the men’s first team away at Eastbourne United AFC (3pm kick-off).