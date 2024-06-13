Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex club who play in the SEVENTH tier of non-league football have signed two former Premier League players.

Charlie Daniels, who played for Bournemouth for nine years, has signed for Westfield, who play in the Mid Sussex premier division. And hours after announcing Daniels, there was a second major coup as they revealed they’d signed another ex-Cherries star, Dan Gosling, who also played for Everton, Newcastle and Watford.

Westfield are part-owned by Steve Cook, who was also at Bournemouth earlier in his pro career at the same time as Daniels and Gosling. Cook still plays for QPR.

Daniels and Gosling both have coaching roles at Watford and will continue those, appearing for Westfield when commitments allow.

Westfield are welcoming Charlie Daniels to Westfield | Image: GB Matchday Artwork

Cook said: “Chas and Goso are personal friends who have graciously agreed to join our club and support our push for promotion on the pitch. Both are fully committed their coaching roles at Watford but have promised to make themselves available as much as their schedule allows.

"The club is going from strength to strength and we are excited to retain many of our current players while also welcoming new faces to the squad. These additions will give Harry and the coaching team plenty to consider during pre-season as he prepares the team for upcoming challenges.

"We extend our thanks to both Charlie and Dan and hope they can pass on much help to our players using their experience.”

Defender Daniels, now 37, started in the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before moving on to spells at Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Gillingham.

Dan Gosling is unveiled by Westfield | Picture: GB Matchday Artwork

He went to Bournemouth on loan in 2011 and later made the move permanent, staying there until 2020 and scoring 15 goals in 244 appearances. His spell included their promotion from the Championship in 2015 which earned them their first shot at the Premier League – which they are back in now after a spell back in the second tier.

After leaving Dean Court, he turned out for Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth and Colchester United.

Westfield said on X: “We are excited to announce the signing of Bournemouth legend Charlie Daniels. His experience and ability will be a tremendous asset to Westfield FC in our hunt for promotion in the 24/25 season. Welcome to the club, @chazdaniels13.”

Later they revealed Gosling’s arrival, to the disbelief of everyone in Sussex football.

"Our second signing of the season!” the club said. “We welcome ex-Newcastle, Everton, Bournemouth & most recent Notts county midfielder Dan Gosling to the club. Another huge statement of intent for the 2024/25 season.”

Midfielder Gosling, 34, started out at Plymouth Argyle and had two years at Everton then four at Newcastle. He had a loan spell at Blackpool before seven years at Bournemouth – at the same time Daniels and Cook were there – before moving on to Watford and last season to Notts County.