Dan Smith is back at Bognor. And the goal-getter has declared he is hungrier than ever to grab the goals that will give Robbie Blake's side a chance to enjoy a successful Isthmian premier division campaign.

Smith, who was at Pompey as a youth player, made the switch to the Nye Camp from Dulwich Hamlet after being told by boss Blake that he can be the club's talisman in front of goal in the new campaign.

The attacker, 23, spent two spells with the Rocks and hit 12 goals in 19 games in 2018/19 and 19 in 28 outings in 2019/20 -- now he has returned after a season at Dulwich after formerly playing for Eastleigh, Hereford and Weymouth.

After penning his deal, Smith said he was delighted to be back at Nyewood Lane. He added: "I’m excited to return to the club and reacquaint myself with the Rocks fans who were always so supportive. It’s clear the manager has big plans and it’s impressive at how much of his recruitment is already in place. Now I’m looking forward to joining up with the boys and getting to work in pre-season training ahead of our summer friendlies and the start of the season."

Robbie Blake welcomes Dan Smith back to Bognor Regis Town

Blake says he hopes acquiring the services of Smith is a statement of intent as he looks to continue to build his squad before the big kick-off. He has already recruited striker Jasper Mather from Met Police, keeper Ryan Hall from Aldershot Town, Lucas Pattenden from Littlehampton Town, Ben Anderson from Horndean and Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

He said: "We know all about the qualities that Dan has and as well as his ability he possesses a great desire and determination to succeed and this will be invaluable for us. Obviously, having been a striker myself I feel that Dan knows that his development can continue here and I feel there is still more to come from him.

"The recruitment will continue and we will give ourselves the best chance possible of a good season.”

