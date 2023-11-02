Hotshot Dan Gifford bagged a double as Bognor beat Gosport 3-0 in the FA Trophy -- before being told by boss Robbie Blake he must do BETTER.

That said, Blake insisted he was happy for the striker to be below par as long as he scored the vital goals needed as the Rocks get their season back on track.

Gifford, now signed permanently from Farnborough Town following a loan spell, struck twice against 10-man Boro on Monday at the MKM Arena -- Harry Kavanagh was dismissed on 39 minutes for a foul on Jasper Mather -- with returning Craig Robson also heading home. The result sees Bognor progress to the second round and a home tie against South Park (Reigate) on November 18.

Despite asking more from former Pompey youth player Gifford, Blake was delighted at the victory. And he has asked his charges to take the confidence from the triumph in to Saturday's Isthmian premier division game at Billericay.

Dan Gifford has been in fine goalscoring form for Bognor since his return to Nyewood Lane | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He said: "I actually thought it was Dan's worst game he has had for a while for us but if he keeps playing poorly and keeps on scoring I'll take it. I think he knows himself he can do better. But his attitude is spot on and I think he will get better and stronger the more games he plays with us.

"I was pleased with the way we kept the ball initially and then when they had a player sent off it obviously changed the game completely. Overall I was really pleased with the win.

"It was important for us to have Craig Robson available to play again after his knee injury. I get stick from the players (for praising Robson) but it is so evident that he is a top-drawer player; what he does is he brings calmness and composure for us and we are delighted to have him, and that he has got through the game in terms of his knee."

Robson came off with cramp on 76 minutes, bringing relief to Blake, who was worried he had to come off with a reoccurrence of his knee problem. The hope is that he is fit for Saturday, with Blake adding: "Now we need to take the confidence from the win into the game at Billericay, which will be really tough. Our away form has been poor of late and we need to address that quickly."

Meanwhile, Blake praised Alfie Rutherford for his professionalism during his month-long loan stint with the club from Dorking Wanderers, whose manager Marc White was in the stands for Monday’s encounter.

Blake added: "It was his last game for us and I have thanked him; he is a credit to his family, to Dorking, and to Mark. His attitude is first class and we wish all the success going forward with Dorking."