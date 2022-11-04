And there is every indication Paterson will be given the chance to do exactly that with his debut when Robbie Blake’s men come up against Margate in the Isthmian premier division at Hartsdown Park tomorrow (Saturday).

Attacker Paterson switched to the Nye Camp as striker Nick Dembele left the club to join league leaders Potters Bar Town but the ex-Southampton ace was cup-tied for the excellent 2-1 FA Trophy win at Weston-super-Mare last week.

And despite this, Paterson, 33, travelled to lend his support to his new team-mates and says he was impressed with what he saw. He said: “I felt it was the right thing to do to support the boys and help feel the vibe at the club. It was a great win and a really positive result.

Matt Paterson - pictured in Gosport Borough action - is set for his Rocks debut | Picture: Ian Hargreaves

“I know a few of the lads already at Bognor, players such as Harvey Whyte, Calvin Davies and James Crane and they are great characters, so that helps you settle in with the boys.

“Obviously I couldn’t play at Weston but I hope to be involved at Margate and begin to contribute if I get my chance. I admire the way Bognor play, out from the back and through the thirds and I can’t wait to do my bit for the team.”

Blake says he has been impressed by Paterson during this week’s training sessions. He said: "Matt has shown he has real quality and that is very encouraging for us. He also came with us on the coach to watch the game at Weston and that's great for team spirit.”

Meanwhile, young defender Cameron Black will travel to Margate hoping to feature after signing from Dorking Wanderers this week on a month-long loan. Blake said the squad would benefit from the added steel provided by the 19-year-old, who was at Leatherhead last season and won the club’s player of the season award.

