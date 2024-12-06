Danny Searle is the new manager at Hastings United.

Searle brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously managed at Braintree, Aldershot and Ebbsfleet United in the National League as well as holding the position as Head of Coaching at West Ham United.

He replaces Danny Bloor, who was dispensed with at the end of October after only a few months in charge and some mixed results.

Coach Sean Ray has been in interim charge since then.

Danny Searle is the new manager of Hastings United - picture supplied by club

Hastings said in a statement: “The club would like to put on record its sincere thanks to Sean Ray, Bobbi Deegan, Stef Akras, Steve McGowan, Josh Wheeler and James McCrossan for their support during the interim period as well as thanking our supporters for their patience during the process of identifying and appointing our new manager.”

Chairman Dean White said: ““I am excited with the appointment and I am looking forward to watching Danny work with the players and take us forward on the pitch. With well over half the season remaining there is still much to play for and it is important we all get behind the team“

Searle said: “I’m delighted to be here, it’s a Club with huge potential, a great fan base and a group of players that are capable of climbing the table. I’ve met with the Board and their passion for the Club is the reason I am here.”

Searle’s first game in charge comes tomorrow (Sat Dec 7) at Chichester City. United then go to Horsham on Tuesday. His first game at The Pilot Field will be on Saturday, December 21 against Bowers & Pitsea.