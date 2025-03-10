'Exact same' - Crawley Town defender wants a repeat performance against Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town defender Toby Mullarkey says he is expecting a battle when Crawley Town host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night in a rearranged fixture.

And Reds will be look for a repeat performance when they played at The Valley in early December, when they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Tola Showunmi and Max Anderson.

Defender Toby Mullarkey, who returned to action against Reading on Saturday after a six-week lay-off, said: “[We want] The exact same again. I think the fans that night, again in particular, it was probably one of the best away trips that they've had.

"They're going to want to come here and take three points. We want to go in and win three points as well. So it'll be a tough game. Probably a lot different to today. Probably a lot less football being played with Charlton, they're very direct and physical, but we've got to match that and let our football come out on top. And like I said, we know on any given day if we take our chances and stand up to the task, then we can get the job done.”

Crawley Town Manager Robert Elliott during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Crawley Town at The Valley, London, England on 3 December 2024.

Manager Rob Elliot has given his appreciation for Charlton, who currently sit in the playoffs of League one after a terrific run of form, having only lost twice in the league since the two sides last met.

Elliot said: “We'll give it till Monday and start thinking about that or at least tomorrow but now Charlton are an exceptional team, Nathan [Jones] is a top, top manager, they've got some seriously good players and they are where they are because they deserve to be.

"I think Nathan's the prime example of you have to keep going and doing the right things no matter what and they come out the other side, whether that's through players becoming fit or being consistent with your messages and who you are as a person.

"It'll be a brilliant game and it's one we've got to look forward to, playing Reading and Charlton at home, as disappointed as the results have been recently, it's a fantastic reflection of where the club's got to in the last 12 months so we have to look forward to it.

"We have to have the energy and the intensity and the mentality towards that game on Tuesday and that's when you get the reception of the fans at the end because whether you argue about quality today from both teams, the effort and determination was there to go and win, to go and get the club up the table and get points on the board.”

Crawley Town find themselves nine points from League One safety but will look to find momentum from their 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday.