Excited and upbeat: Lewes players relishing Manchester United FA Cup tie

Lewes boss Scott Booth says the team can’t wait to get stuck into their Women’s FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United Women on Sunday afternoon.

This is the furthest the Rooks have ever been in the competition and the 12.30pm showdown will be in front of a sellout crowd at the Dripping Pan, with anyone who’s been unable to get a ticket still able to watch the action – which is on BBC iplayer and the FA website.

Boss Booth says it’s a huge occasion and he and his players are in the mood for it. He told the Lewes FC website: “It’s a great occasion to have, especially at home to Manchester United. You don’t have to get players up for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very easy for the players in that sense, they’re all excited, all want to be involved, they’re very upbeat. They’re working hard, and they have done all week to make sure we get our plan right.”

Lewes celebrate one of the six goals they put past Cardiff in the last round to set up this weekend's tie with Manchester United | Picture: James Boyes

In terms of preparation, Scott insisted the preparation had to remain the same as for other games. “It’s hard because individual errors are never meant, they’re difficult to eradicate, you just never know on any given day when a player is going to make a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bigger thing this week has been more about being on the same page as a team with a plan to put in place and to do it as a team. That’s the only way you’re going to have the chance to go through to the next round is if you play together as a team and get it right as a team.

“I think it’s really important that we prepare the same way we don’t change too much, and telling the players to do something they’re not used to.

“Everyone needs to connect with what we’re trying to do and it’s important that the mentality is that it’s any other week, any other game, because of course the occasion itself, the day, the match, at the Pan, it’ll be obvious it’s a big game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be brilliant for the players playing in front of a sell-out crowd and that is why it was so important we got this tie at home, because it gives the home fans the chance to really feel part of it.”