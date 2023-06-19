Exciting or worrying times at Crawley Town? We will see in time - opinion

Plenty happening down at the Broadfield Stadium over the last two weeks; pitch renovation has started and the hot weather, the irrigation sprinklers and the occasional thunderstorm, will hopefully give Ben and his team the opportunity to get the pitch back up to its usual impeccable standard, and most importantly Rafiq Khaleel has signed a new contract which keeps him at the club for at least another two seasons.

Patience, I am sure, will see the strengthening of our team in order that we can put behind us the anxious finale to last season.

There is arguably, already, the basis of a good League 2 side at Crawley Town with eighteen players available for kit sponsorship, according to the Crawley Town website on June 9 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when that eighteen includes Kwesi Appiah and Jake Hessenthaler, who for some reason last year were out of favour at the club, you could consider the number to be slightly smaller.

Life long Crawley Town fan Steve Leake

I have always appreciated the effort put in by both but, without knowing the reasons why they went off the radar last year, their future with the Red Devils is up for debate.

That debate is something that needs to be cleared up soon as possible and these are the questions that need answering by the club and its owners so that we can move forward and start to rebuild links between the two parties that are the furthest apart at the moment, the owners and a sizeable number of the fans.

The referendum issued by the CTSA last week, which I couldn’t vote in it because it did not offer an alternative option, has shown that a small, but significant, number of CTSA members want change in the ownership, but not necessarily change of the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my opinion this vote would have had more validity if the alternative option, of allowing Wagmi to prove they have learnt from mistakes made last year, had been made available.

Kwesi Appiah, along with Jake Hessenthaler, will be expected to leave the club this summer

I am not saying I would have voted for that option, but having it on the ballot paper would have given any result more credibility.

Back to the subject that matters most, if the squad slims down by two or three players, see above the comments re Kwesi and Jake, and Aramide does not extend his contract, then we would be down to fifteen players, meaning, in my opinion, that we would need at least another seven players to make us viable to continue our Football League experience into a fourteenth season.

Once again in my opinion, those seven players must include another keeper, at least to challenge Corey, and two quality players in defence, midfield and up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixtures out this Thursday, season ticket bought last week and six pre-season friendlies arranged between the 11th and 29th July will make the time fly between now and the beginning of the season on 5th August.

Exciting or Worrying times? We will see in time.