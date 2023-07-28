NationalWorldTV
'Exciting player with bags of energy' - Former Bolton midfielder joins Crawley Town from Swindon

Crawley Town have announced the signing of midfielder Ronan Darcy from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

The Ormskirk-born midfielder rose through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers’ academy, where he joined at the age of nine.

Darcy made his first-team debut for Bolton in May 2019 against Nottingham Forest.

After continuing to impress at the Trotters, Darcy’s scholarship contract was extended by a further year, which allowed the midfielder to appear 22 times during the 2019-20 season. Darcy scored his first professional goal in the same season.

Crawley Town have announced the signing of midfielder Ronan Darcy from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FCCrawley Town have announced the signing of midfielder Ronan Darcy from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC
Crawley Town have announced the signing of midfielder Ronan Darcy from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

He went on to make 35 appearances for Bolton before he had spells on loan with Norwegian side Sogndal and Queen’s Park in the Scottish League One.

In the summer of 2022, Darcy terminated his contract with Bolton to join Scott Lindsey’s Swindon Town after a successful trial period.

Reds manager Lindsey said: “Ronan is a great signing for this football club. He is somebody that I have worked with before, so I know that he is an exciting player with bags of energy.

“He works extremely hard and is a good technical player who will hopefully add some goals to the team.”

