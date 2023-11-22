Burgess Hill Town FC have announced a new co-ownership group to lead the club into an exciting new era.

David Corney and Vicky Gaffney are joining existing owner and chairman Vince Alfieri and club director Tina Alfieri in a new chapter for the club.

After taking over the club last February, the Alfieris set themselves a mission to transform the club into a community hub for the town. With social events off the pitch and good football being played on it, chairman Vince said he was pleased with progress so far especially with the club being named Sussex FA grassroots club of the year 2023.

He said: “We are pleased with the progress we have made in a very short space of time, most notably the positive environment for our staff, volunteers, and wonderful fans, who come and enjoy football matches and social activities here at the Home Call Carpets Community Stadium.

The new four-strong owners' group at Burgess Hill Town | Picture: BHTFC

“When you look at the potential this club has, it was clear Tina and I were going to need support in steering the club to reach its full potential. This is where David and Vicky come in.”

After avoiding relegation last season, the addition of two new owners and Dean Cox as first team manager sends a positive message to fans who hope to see the Hillians in the Isthmian south east division play-off spots come the end of the season.

New owners Corney and Gaffney are avid football fans and passionate about non-league football. Having run an insurance-related software company for 25 years, they hope to transfer their business skills into further developing a historic club.

Corney said: “The volunteers and supporters of the club have already made us feel incredibly welcome – and we are really excited to be part of the team which aims to do justice to a club with such a strong heritage and real potential for the future.”

With four owners now on board, Hill fans will be excited to see even more improvements to a club that has a lot of potential.

On the pitch, the Hillians beat Broadbridge Heath 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday night after a 2-2 home draw in the Sussex Senior Cup.