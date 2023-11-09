Exciting young duo to start for Brighton and Hove Albion as three changes are made for the Seagulls' Europa League tie against Ajax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mahmoud Dahoud, Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati have been named in the starting lineup with Billy Gilmour, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson being dropped to the bench following Brighton’s 1-1 draw at Everton on the weekend.
Brighton secured their first-ever European victory as they beat Ajax 2-0 at the Amex on October 26 thanks to goals from new signings Joao Pedro and Fati
The Seagulls currently sit third in their Europa League group behind AEK Athens, who also have four points, and leaders Marseille, who have five.
Ajax, who have had a disappointing start to their league season winning just three from their first 10 games, are bottom of the group with two points.
Brighton’s full lineup:
Bart Verbruggen, James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Mahmoud Dahoud, Ansu Fati, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro.
Bench: Steele, McGill, Igor Julio, Webster, Gilmour, Lallana, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Buonanotte, HInshelwood, Duffus