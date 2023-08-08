Exeter City 2, Crawley Town 1: Much-changed Reds exit Carabao Cup at division-above Grecians

A much-changed Crawley Town side exited the Carabao Cup at the first round stage with a narrow 2-1 defeat at division-above Exeter City.

Klaidi Lolos’ first competitive Reds goal gave the visitors a half-time lead but Crawley faced a barrage of Grecians chances in the second half.

The Reds eventually succumbed to Kyle Taylor’s strike midway though the half before James Scott’s late header secured Exeter’s passage into the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Scott Lindsey rang the changes for Crawley’s cup tie at Exeter. Only Harry Ransom, who was given the captain’s armband at St James Park, and Liam Kelly retained their place in the starting XI from Saturday’s win over Bradford, while Luca Ashby-Hammond, Joy Mukena, Lolos, Aaron Henry, Kamarai Swyer and Sonny Fish were all handed their first competitive starts for the Reds.

The visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Stand-in skipper Ransom headed the ball across goal from a corner, and Lolos was there to smash home his first Crawley goal.

Exeter had a golden opportunity to restore parity midway through the half. Sam Nombe rounded Reds keeper Ashby-Hammond and squared the ball to Scott. The Grecians striker had almost the entire goal to aim for but thumped his effort onto the crossbar.

Ashby-Hammond then did well to preserve Crawley’s lead on the stroke of half-time. The Fulham loanee’s outstretched leg excellently denied Exeter winger Dion Rankine on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashby-Hammond was called into action early in the second half. The 22-year-old made a smart double save from a Grecians corner before dealing with a long-range shot and then an effort from Nombe.

Klaidi Lolos was on the scoresheet for Crawley Town at Exeter City in the Carabao Cup. Picture by Eva Gilbert

But Exeter’s persistence eventually paid off on 73 minutes. Sonny Cox found Taylor on the edge of the box and the midfielder blasted the ball past Ashby-Hammond.

The Grecians thought they had a second two minutes later but Scott’s effort was ruled out for offside.

But Exeter did eventually grab their second of the evening with six minutes remaining. A pinpoint pass from Ryan Trevitt found Scott at the back post and the Scottish striker headed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds return to League Two action this Saturday with a trip to Salford City.

Crawley Town: Ashby-Hammond, Mukena, Ransom (Johnson 62), Omole, Kelly (Darcy 46), Grant, Henry, Lolos, Khaleel, Swyer, Fish (Kastrati 90+6).

Unused: Addai, Brown.

Referee: Christopher Pollard