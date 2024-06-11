Experience Kissimmee announces partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1Experience Kissimmee, the official travel authority of Osceola County, Florida, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion FC (BHAFC).

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in sports tourism and entertainment, offering an inventory of benefits and promotional opportunities.

Under this agreement, Experience Kissimmee has secured promotional rights as a sleeve partner on the men's, women's, and academy shirts, enhancing global broadcast brand visibility and engagement among Albion fans. Other key highlights of this partnership include cross-promotions with relevant travel trade club partners that will maximise outreach and engagement within the tourism and sports sectors.

Extensive media exposure will raise the profiles of both Experience Kissimmee and BHAFC. Brighton & Hove Albion are the 12th most-watched teams across all five major European Leagues, with a total TV audience of 195 million. In-stadium branded signage will ensure prominent visibility within the stadium, capturing the attention of fans and visitors. Additionally, legendary former players and current stars will be hosted in Kissimmee, creating unique experiences for players and fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

Kissimmee, Florida.

This partnership represents Experience Kissimmee's first-ever combined club deal in the English Premier League and Women's Super League, demonstrating a dedication to inclusivity and diversity in sports. The partnership highlights the shared values of both organizations in promoting family-friendly events, holiday destinations, a strong affinity for the United States, inclusivity, and global audience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brighton & Hove Albion, a beloved English football club," said DT Minich, President and CEO of Experience Kissimmee. "This collaboration is exciting for us, as the UK is the number one long-haul market to Kissimmee. Additionally, BHAFC's audience profile, which includes significant followings in the UK, Canada, and Brazil, aligns perfectly with our key international markets. This partnership reflects our dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences and engaging with fans globally."

Albion's head of commercial, Russ Wood said: "We are delighted to announce a new three-year sleeve partnership with Experience Kissimmee.

"They are an exciting partner with a worldwide presence and one we are proud to be working with. Our values and visions align, and with our significant presence already in the US, it is the perfect partnership.

"We are looking forward to promoting Kissimmee as a stunning holiday destination to our global fanbase, and hope many will have the opportunity to experience a visit."