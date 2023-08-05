BREAKING
Experienced former Newcastle striker joins Crawley Town for undisclosed fee

Crawley Town have announced the signing of experienced striker Adam Campbell from Gateshead.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

The forward joins the Reds on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old began his career at Newcastle United and made a handful of appearances for the Premier League giants.

Loans moves to Carlisle United, Scottish club St Mirren, Fleetwood Town, Hartlepool United, and Gateshead followed before he moved away from St James Park on a permanent deal to Notts County.

Crawley Town have announced the signing of experienced striker Adam Campbell from Gateshead. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FCCrawley Town have announced the signing of experienced striker Adam Campbell from Gateshead. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC
Moves to Morecambe and Darlington followed before Campbell eventually landed in Gateshead in 2021.

The striker quickly became a fan favourite at the Gateshead International Stadium as he scored 14 goals and recorded 12 assists in the Tynesiders’ National League North winning campaign.

Campbell’s impressive form continued into the 2022-23 season as he picked up Gateshead’s Golden Boot award with 15 goals.

Campbell's deal is subject to EFL approval.

