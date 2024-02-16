FA action over standard of refereeing demanded by Hastings United boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Us manager feels bosses are fast-tracking some officials to the extent they are being given games they are ‘not capable’ of handling – and he fears poor decisions will hit attempts to improve crowd sizes across non-league.

Agutter said refereeing standards had been poor for a while, but decisions in the 3-1 Pilot Field reverse to Lewes had left him fuming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted his team were ‘not good enough in either penalty box’ against the Rooks – as they had not been in the previous game, a home defeat to Horsham. But he felt the officials’ decisions had a big bearing on the game.

Chris Agutter says the standard of refereeing in the Isthmian premier is poor | Picture: Scott White

Agutter said a ‘stonewall’ penalty wasn’t given for a foul on Freddie Legg, before Lewes were immediately given a free-kick for a lesser challenge. United’s Jack Dixon was sent off for ‘double dissent’ before half-time which Agutter said was down to the team’s frustrations with the ref.

The manager said Lewes should have been reduced to ten later in the game when John Ufuah was brought down through on goal. There were flashpoints at the end of the game and it all left a nasty taste.

"Some of it was scandalous. The FA need to look at the whole issue – it’s not going to help attract people to games,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from those issues, Agutter said United must remain calm and remembers their strengths in the light of two straight home league losses and Tuesday’s Velocity Trophy quarter-final loss on penalties at Ashford after a 0-0 draw.

Jack Dixon in action against Lewes - he was sent off for double dissent | Picture: Scott White

"We won’t throw the baby out with the bath-water,” he said. "We need to be more ruthless in both boxes.

"Against Ashford we had close to 60 touches in their box, they had five in ours, which tells a story.”

Hastings are still in the Isthmian premier play-off places ahead of tomorrow’s trip to 14th-placed Potters Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have released Tommy Penfold but brought in centre-half Sam Cruttwell and attacking midfielder Ansu Janneh. Defender Sam Gale is back on loan from Gillingham for the rest of the season.