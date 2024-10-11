FA Cup 1st round draw: Ball numbers revealed - will Crawley Town be joined in draw by Horsham and Worthing?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s time for the 40 ties in the first round proper of the FA Cup to be drawn, and it will be shown live on BBC2 from 7pm on Monday.
Crawley Town will be in the draw as League One and League Two clubs come into the competition for the first time, but they could be joined by two of Sussex’s non-league clubs.
Worthing and Horsham both go into this weekend’s fourth qualifying round with every chance of being alongside Crawley, Birmingham City, Bolton, Peterborough, Charlton, Leyton Orient and the rest of the League One and Two line-up.
Worthing are away to Plymouth Parkway and Horsham are at home to Gorleston – and while neither will take anything for granted, playing sides from lower divisions than they themselves play in gives both a good opportunity to go further.
Crawley Town will be ball number 18, Horsham, if they get through, will be 65, and Worthing, should they be involved, will be 79.
The first round proper draw will take place at Bradford City’s University of Bradford Stadium. The draw will be broadcast on BBC2 from 7pm and the city of Bradford has been selected for its historical links to the competition.
Ties in the first round will be played between November 1 and November 4.
The iconic look of the competition’s current trophy was first designed and manufactured by Bradford jewellers Fattorini and Sons, with the original version competed for between 1911 and 1993. That piece of silverware was made in time for the 1911 Final, which Bradford City coincidentally won by defeating Newcastle United 1-0 after a replay, and this remains the club’s only major honour.
Here are all the ball numbers:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Carlisle United
14. Charlton Athletic
15. Cheltenham Town
16. Chesterfield
17. Colchester United
18. Crawley Town
19. Crewe Alexandra
20. Doncaster Rovers
21. Exeter City
22. Fleetwood Town
23. Gillingham
24. Grimsby Town
25. Harrogate Town
26. Huddersfield Town
27. Leyton Orient
28. Lincoln City
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Morecambe
32. Newport County
33. Northampton Town
34. Notts County
35. Peterborough United
36. Port Vale
37. Reading
38. Rotherham United
39. Salford City
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Stevenage
42. Stockport County
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports
50. Tamworth
51. Oldham Athletic
52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town
53. Kettering Town
54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors
55. Rochdale
56. Scarborough Athletic
57. York City
58. Harborough Town
59. Curzon Ashton
60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead
62. Alfreton Town
63. Guiseley 64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United
65. Horsham
66. Aldershot Town
67. Southend United
68. Sutton United
69. Boreham Wood
70. Weston Super Mare
71. Wealdstone
72. Dagenham & Redbridge
73. Barnet
74. Chesham United
75. Tonbridge Angels
76. Woking
77. Forest Green Rovers
78. Maidstone United
79. Worthing
80. Braintree Town
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.