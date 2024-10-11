Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated cup draws of the football season – and it’s heading to a TV screen near you on Monday night.

It’s time for the 40 ties in the first round proper of the FA Cup to be drawn, and it will be shown live on BBC2 from 7pm on Monday.

Crawley Town will be in the draw as League One and League Two clubs come into the competition for the first time, but they could be joined by two of Sussex’s non-league clubs.

Worthing and Horsham both go into this weekend’s fourth qualifying round with every chance of being alongside Crawley, Birmingham City, Bolton, Peterborough, Charlton, Leyton Orient and the rest of the League One and Two line-up.

Horsham fans enjoy their FA Cup win over Dorking | Picture: John Lines

Worthing are away to Plymouth Parkway and Horsham are at home to Gorleston – and while neither will take anything for granted, playing sides from lower divisions than they themselves play in gives both a good opportunity to go further.

Crawley Town will be ball number 18, Horsham, if they get through, will be 65, and Worthing, should they be involved, will be 79.

The first round proper draw will take place at Bradford City’s University of Bradford Stadium. The draw will be broadcast on BBC2 from 7pm and the city of Bradford has been selected for its historical links to the competition.

Ties in the first round will be played between November 1 and November 4.

Worthing celebrate a goal on their way to an FA Cup win over Havant | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The iconic look of the competition’s current trophy was first designed and manufactured by Bradford jewellers Fattorini and Sons, with the original version competed for between 1911 and 1993. That piece of silverware was made in time for the 1911 Final, which Bradford City coincidentally won by defeating Newcastle United 1-0 after a replay, and this remains the club’s only major honour.

Here are all the ball numbers:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Carlisle United

14. Charlton Athletic

15. Cheltenham Town

16. Chesterfield

17. Colchester United

18. Crawley Town

19. Crewe Alexandra

20. Doncaster Rovers

21. Exeter City

22. Fleetwood Town

23. Gillingham

24. Grimsby Town

25. Harrogate Town

26. Huddersfield Town

27. Leyton Orient

28. Lincoln City

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Morecambe

32. Newport County

33. Northampton Town

34. Notts County

35. Peterborough United

36. Port Vale

37. Reading

38. Rotherham United

39. Salford City

40. Shrewsbury Town

41. Stevenage

42. Stockport County

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports

50. Tamworth

51. Oldham Athletic

52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town

53. Kettering Town

54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors

55. Rochdale

56. Scarborough Athletic

57. York City

58. Harborough Town

59. Curzon Ashton

60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead

62. Alfreton Town

63. Guiseley 64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United

65. Horsham

66. Aldershot Town

67. Southend United

68. Sutton United

69. Boreham Wood

70. Weston Super Mare

71. Wealdstone

72. Dagenham & Redbridge

73. Barnet

74. Chesham United

75. Tonbridge Angels

76. Woking

77. Forest Green Rovers

78. Maidstone United

79. Worthing

80. Braintree Town