Eastbourne United chalked up two wins in four days – to make progress in the FA Cup and Sussex RUR Cup.

On Saturday it was the turn of Sheerwater to face Anthony Storey’s football machine in the preliminary round of the FA Cup – and they certainly gave it a go.

United had an early scare as the referee waved away a penalty appeal, and both Charlie Ball and captain Sam Cole collected yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole was playing through the pain barrier with back spasms, and had to leave the field in the second half.

Eastbourne United in action at Haywards Heath | Picture: Ray Turner

United made steady progress throughout the first half with several near misses troubling the Sheerwater keeper, who did well to keep it level until injury time in the first half.

Then, man of the match Alfie Headland popped up to head home the opening goal.

Sheerwater had barely had time to finish their half-time tea when Hayden Beaconsfield hung a corner under the bar on 48 minutes and it went straight in to make it 2-0 and effectively put the tie to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheerwater pressed and had a second penalty shout, this time with the referee booking the Shearwater striker for simulation.

On 70 minutes Ed Ratcliffe drove in a hard shot which came off the post to make it 3-0.

The win set up a home first qualifying round tie for United against Epsom & Ewell on Saturday, September 2.

On Tuesday night United earned their second knockout win of the week when they despatched an industrious Selsey in the RUR Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thoroughly entertaining game took 10 minutes to get going, but once it did it was a joy to watch.

The returning Harvey Mapstone, in for the injured Cole, went close on just two minutes. Not to be outdone, Selsey immediately struck at the other end, with the excellent Ball, captain for the night, twice clearing off the line from point blank range.

Headland and Mason Creese had both gone close, and it was looking like it would need something special.

Then, just before half-time, goalkeeper James Broadbent pumped a free kick upfield from inside his own half which evaded the entire forward line and defence and went straight in to make it 1-0 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more unusual goal will probably not be seen for a very long time.

In the second half it seemed United had replaced all their batteries: wave after wave rained down on the Selsey goal as Creese, Gary Ingram, Tigana Quebe and Beconsfield made runs and evaded defenders.

They did so to no avail until Creese’s solo run took him the whole way and he finished brilliantly to give the Selsey keeper no chance.

To give credit to Selsey, they continued to fight where lesser teams may have capitulated, but sadly for them, the journey home was to be long after a fruitless evening.