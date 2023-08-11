There were cheers for Bexhill United – but tears for Little Common – as the 2023-24 FA Cup got under way.

The Pirates are through to the preliminary round after a 3-1 win at home to North Greenford on Sunday.

It gives John Wright’s team a trip to Isthmian south east division big spenders Ramsgate in the next round a week tomorrow.

But Little Common are out after a 3-1 extra preliminary round defeat to Newhaven.

A goal for Bexhill in the FA Cup win over North Greenford | Picture by Joe Knight

Bexhill boss Wright said: “We were seeking revenge for defeat at the same stage last season and how the boys responded with a fantastic performance from the first to the last minute against really strong oppenents.

"Stoney (James Stone) opened the scoring on 15 minutes after a delightful flick from Jack Shonk. Then on 43 minutes Shonky did what only Shonky can do – for the second time in a month he spotted the keeper off his line and chipped him from the halfway line, another incredible goal to add to his list.

"Our opponents got one back from a corner in first half injury time. But second half we grew stronger with Shonky having a goal disallowed before chipping one over.

“Stoney slotted in a penalty after 72 minutes to put us deservedly 3-1 up. We saw the game out really comfortably.

Bexhill celebrate against North Greenford | Picture by Joe Knight

“Young Nathan Corke was outstanding at the back and Shonky ran his heart out.

"We had great support from the Pirates fans and we now look forward to a trip to Ramsgate.”

Bexhill visit AFC Varndeanians in the SCFL premier tomorrow.

Little Common started brightly against the Dockers and had an early penalty shout turned down when Jamie Crone appeared to be bundled over.

The Dockers took the lead when Callum Edwards’ effort deflect over the stranded keeper.

They added a second with another Edwards effort.

In the second half Edwards notched his and Newhaven's third. Common rallied and were rewarded when Freddie Warren slotted home Ollie Weeks' pull-back with ten minutes to go.