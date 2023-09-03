BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA CupAction from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup
Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup

FA Cup clash in 36 great photos: Lancing force replay with higher-division Carshalton Athletic

Alex Laing’s goal looked like it would put Lancing on course for an FA Cup win over higher-division Carshalton Athletic – but Dave Altendorff’s side eventually had to settle for a draw and start planning for a replay.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:57 BST

Lanog’s strike gave the Isthmian south east side an interval advantage against the Isthmian premier visitors, but an equaliser by Tommy Bradford 16 minutes from time took it to a second game, which will be played at Carshalton on Tuesday evening.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the game on this one and those linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup

1. Lancing v Carshalton in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup Photo: Stephwn Goodger

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup

2. Lancing v Carshalton in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup Photo: Stephwn Goodger

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup

3. Lancing v Carshalton in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup Photo: Stephwn Goodger

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup

4. Lancing v Carshalton in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg

Action from Lancing v Carshalton Athletic at Culver Road in the FA Cup Photo: Stephwn Goodger

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Lancing