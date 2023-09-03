FA Cup clash in 36 great photos: Lancing force replay with higher-division Carshalton Athletic
Alex Laing’s goal looked like it would put Lancing on course for an FA Cup win over higher-division Carshalton Athletic – but Dave Altendorff’s side eventually had to settle for a draw and start planning for a replay.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Lanog’s strike gave the Isthmian south east side an interval advantage against the Isthmian premier visitors, but an equaliser by Tommy Bradford 16 minutes from time took it to a second game, which will be played at Carshalton on Tuesday evening.
