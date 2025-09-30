The Rebels secured passage into the next round with a resounding 3-0 success in Dorset.

Jack Spong’s 15th minute spot-kick saw Worthing ahead at the break, before Sam Packham and Temi Babalola struck in the second half.

The Mackerel Men will welcome Forest Green to the Sussex Transport Community Stadium on Saturday, October 11 for a place in the first round proper.

The Rebels are back in National League South action this Saturday at Maidenhead United.

See some of Jay Wrighte’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked – and you can read all the latest from the Mackerel Men in the Worthing Herald, out every Thursday.

1 . FA Cup: Convincing Worthing FC see off Wimborne to set up fourth qualifying round tie with National League leaders - the match in pictures Worthing FC convincingly beat Wimborne Town to set up a home FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with National League leaders Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Jay Wrighte

