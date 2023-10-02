BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

FA Cup draw: National League sides await Horsham FC and Lewes in the fourth qualifying round, home draw for Worthing FC

Three Sussex sides have discovered who they will have to overcome to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup following today’s fourth qualifying round draw.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Isthmian Premier clubs Lewes and Horsham FC have been draw against a pair of National League outfits.

The Rooks will travel to Aldershot Town, while the Hornets will entertain old friends Dorking Wanderers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldershot sit 10th in the National League, one place ahead of Dorking.

Most Popular
Horsham celebrate Jack Brivio's goal in Saturday's third qualifying round win over Hanworth Villa. Picture by John LinesHorsham celebrate Jack Brivio's goal in Saturday's third qualifying round win over Hanworth Villa. Picture by John Lines
Horsham celebrate Jack Brivio's goal in Saturday's third qualifying round win over Hanworth Villa. Picture by John Lines

Worthing, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to National League South rivals Bath City.

Bath sit second in the division, two points and three places clear of the Mackerel Men.

The draw was conducted live on talkSPORT 2 by former Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic, and Sunderland striker Darren Bent, and FA representative Rory Jennings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All fourth qualifying round ties will be over the weekend of October 14.

Winning sides will pocket £9,375 in prize money, and a coveted place in the first round proper, will losing sides will receive £1,875.

Related topics:Horsham FCNational LeagueHornets