Three Sussex sides have discovered who they will have to overcome to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup following today’s fourth qualifying round draw.

Isthmian Premier clubs Lewes and Horsham FC have been draw against a pair of National League outfits.

The Rooks will travel to Aldershot Town, while the Hornets will entertain old friends Dorking Wanderers.

Aldershot sit 10th in the National League, one place ahead of Dorking.

Horsham celebrate Jack Brivio's goal in Saturday's third qualifying round win over Hanworth Villa. Picture by John Lines

Worthing, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to National League South rivals Bath City.

Bath sit second in the division, two points and three places clear of the Mackerel Men.

The draw was conducted live on talkSPORT 2 by former Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic, and Sunderland striker Darren Bent, and FA representative Rory Jennings.

All fourth qualifying round ties will be over the weekend of October 14.