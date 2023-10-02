FA Cup draw: National League sides await Horsham FC and Lewes in the fourth qualifying round, home draw for Worthing FC
Isthmian Premier clubs Lewes and Horsham FC have been draw against a pair of National League outfits.
The Rooks will travel to Aldershot Town, while the Hornets will entertain old friends Dorking Wanderers.
Aldershot sit 10th in the National League, one place ahead of Dorking.
Worthing, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to National League South rivals Bath City.
Bath sit second in the division, two points and three places clear of the Mackerel Men.
The draw was conducted live on talkSPORT 2 by former Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic, and Sunderland striker Darren Bent, and FA representative Rory Jennings.
All fourth qualifying round ties will be over the weekend of October 14.
Winning sides will pocket £9,375 in prize money, and a coveted place in the first round proper, will losing sides will receive £1,875.