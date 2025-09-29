Eastbourne Borough and Worthing FC have discovered who they will meet in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Sports and Rebels advanced after away wins at Sholing and Wimborne Town respectively on Saturday.

Pemi Aderoju’s double fired Borough to a 2-1 victory at Southern League Premier Division South outfit Sholing.

Aderoju fired the visitors in front on six minutes but Michael Folivi levelled on the stroke of half-time. Aderoju netted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot on 72 minutes.

Eastbourne Borough celebrate Pemi Aderoju's opener at Sholing. Picture by Lydia Redman

The Mackerel Men, meanwhile, notched up a convincing 3-0 success at Wimborne, also of the Southern League Premier Division South.

Jack Spong’s 15th minute spot-kick saw Worthing ahead at the break. Sam Packham and Temi Babalola then struck for the Rebels in the second half.

The Sports and the Mackerel Men are joined in the next round by teams from the National League, with the draw regionalised into north and south.

Fourth qualifying round fixtures are to be held on the weekend of Saturday, October 11. Winning clubs will pocket £9,375, while losing sides will receive £3,125.

This is who Eastbourne Borough and Worthing will meet in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup:

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood

Worthing v Forest Green Rovers