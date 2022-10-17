The Reds will host division-above Accrington Stanley in the first round proper. Stanley sit 16th in League One, just four points clear of the relegation zone, having taken 16 points from 13 games.

The draw was conducted live on BBC Two by former Aston Villa, Coventry City and Manchester United forward Dion Dublin and ex-Leicester City and Arsenal striker Alan Smith from Lye Meadow, the home of seventh-tier Alvechurch FC.

First round ties will be played between Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7. Matches scheduled to be broadcast on television will be announced after the draw.

Winning teams will not only advance to the second round, but receive £41,000 from the FA’s prize fund.

Forty-eighty clubs from League One and League Two, including Crawley Town, joined the 32 non-league teams who progressed through the qualifying stages in the first round proper.

The Reds were eliminated at the first round in last season’s FA Cup, losing 1-0 at home to League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers.

The 2021-21 campaign saw Crawley Town reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for only the third time in the club’s history.

Crawley Town have discovered who they will face in the first round proper of the FA Cup following this evening’s draw. Picture by Cory Pickford

The Reds defied the odds to beat Premier League Leeds United 3-0 at home in the third round in front of the BBC cameras.