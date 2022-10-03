FA Cup draw: Who will Eastbourne Borough face in the fourth qualifying round?

The Sports will visit division-above Maidenhead United on the weekend of Saturday, October 15.

Teams from step one in the non-league pyramid, such as Maidenhead, have entered the draw at this stage. The Magpies sit 15th in the National League, with 13 points from 11 games.

Borough have beaten Uxbridge and Sussex neighbours, and National League South rivals, Worthing on their way to the fourth qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning clubs will pocket £9,375 and a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup. Losing sides will receive £3,125.