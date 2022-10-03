Edit Account-Sign Out
FA Cup draw: Who will Eastbourne Borough face in the fourth qualifying round?

Eastbourne Borough – the last side flying the non-league flag for Sussex in this season’s FA Cup – have discovered who they will face in the fourth qualifying round following today’s draw.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:36 pm

The Sports will visit division-above Maidenhead United on the weekend of Saturday, October 15.

Teams from step one in the non-league pyramid, such as Maidenhead, have entered the draw at this stage. The Magpies sit 15th in the National League, with 13 points from 11 games.

Borough have beaten Uxbridge and Sussex neighbours, and National League South rivals, Worthing on their way to the fourth qualifying round.

Winning clubs will pocket £9,375 and a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup. Losing sides will receive £3,125.

Eastbourne Borough celebrate scoring in their 2-1 FA Cup third qualifying round win at Sussex rivals Worthing on Saturday. Picture by Lydia Redman
