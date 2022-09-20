The draw was made Tuesday [September 20] lunchtime following the weekend’s second qualifying round action.

No new clubs have entered the competition and the draw has remained regionalised.

Sussex neighbours and National League South rivals Worthing and Eastbourne Borough will do battle at the Crucial Environmental Stadium.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's FA Cup second qualifying round win over Uxbridge on Saturday. Picture by Lydia Redman

The two sides have already met in the league. An 88th minute equaliser from Callum Kealy saw hosts Worthing snatch a 1-1 draw on August bank holiday Monday after James Hammond had put the Sports ahead in the first half.

The winner of tonight’s second qualifying round replay between Three Bridges and Lewes will entertain National League North club Hereford.

The two Sussex clubs played out a 1-1 draw at the Dripping Pan on Saturday. Bridges took the lead on 54 minutes through Kieron Pamment before the Rooks’ Razz Coleman De-Graft levelled at the death.

Hereford, who sit 16th in National League North, beat Bromsgrove Sporting 1-0 at home on Saturday to advance to the third qualifying round.

Third qualifying round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 1.

Winning clubs will receive £5,625, as well as a place in the next round, while losing sides will pocket £1,875.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the third qualifying round is as follows:

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough