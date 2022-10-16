FA Cup dreams over for Eastbourne Borough after loss at Maidenhead - the match in 21 pictures
Eastbourne Borough’s hopes of mixing with the League One and League Two teams in the first round of the FA Cup for the second time in three seasons are over after a 2-1 defeat at Maidenhead in the final qualifying round.
By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago
A late goal from Jake Hutchinson was all Danny Bloor’s men had to show for their efforts in Berkshire – and they miss out on a place in the first round alongside the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth. See pictures from the game on these pages – by Lydia and M=Nick Redman – and see the match report in full plus reaction from Bloor on this website during the week.
