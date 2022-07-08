FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Trophy draw: Who will be 2022-23's Littlehampton Town?

Some 731 clubs will enter the FA Cup this season, and the extra preliminary round kicks it off on August 6. This season, replays will be mandatory in all qualifying rounds as well as the first round proper through to and including the fourth round proper.
This season’s FA Trophy and FA Vase will have a new title sponsor, following the unveiling of car manufacturer Isuzu. There will be no replays in either competition. The FA Trophy gets under way on September 10 and the FA Vase on August 27.
Littlehampton Town reached the 2022 FA Vase final but lost to Newport Pagnell - but after promotion to step four of the non-league pyramid they will be in the FA Trophy this season.