FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Trophy draw: Who will be 2022-23's Littlehampton Town?

Littlehampton Town at Wembley - can any Sussex team get to one of the FA finals this coming season? Picture: Martin Denyer

Some 731 clubs will enter the FA Cup this season, and the extra preliminary round kicks it off on August 6. This season, replays will be mandatory in all qualifying rounds as well as the first round proper through to and including the fourth round proper.

This season’s FA Trophy and FA Vase will have a new title sponsor, following the unveiling of car manufacturer Isuzu. There will be no replays in either competition. The FA Trophy gets under way on September 10 and the FA Vase on August 27.