All published today are the line-ups for the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds of the FA Cup, the first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Trophy and the first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Vase.
Non-league clubs in Sussex from steps two to six will be involved in one or more of the competitions, which all help get players and fans excited for their new campaigns.
Sussex derbies in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup include Newhaven v Little Common, Pagham v East Grinstead Town, Crowborough Athletic v Shoreham and Three Bridges v Crawley Down Gatwick.
And in the FA Vase first qualifying rounds, all-Sussex ties include Arundel v Eastbourne United, Wick v Haywards Heath Town and Loxwood v East Preston.
A Cup extra preliminary round – ties involving Sussex clubs
Chipstead v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Bexhill United v North Greenford United
Newhaven v Little Common
Broadbridge Heath v Sheerwater
Spelthorne Sports v Loxwood
Holmesdale v Midhurst & Easbourne
Pagham v East Grinstead Town
Eastbourne Town v Faversham Town
Crowborough Athletic v Shoreham
Littlehampton Town v Erith & Belvedere
Sutton Common Rovers v Burgess Hill Town
Haywards Heath Town v Whitstable Town
Epsom & Ewell v Horsham YMCA
Lancing v Rusthall
Three Bridges v Crawley Down Gatwick
Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Uckfield Town
Hassocks v Erith Town
Knaphill v AFC Varndeanians
Phoenix Sports v Eastbourne United
Balham v Steyning Town
Saltdean United v Badshot Lea
Southall v Chichester City
FA Cup preliminary round – ties involving Sussex clubs
Sittingbourne or Jersey Bulls v Knaphill or AFC Varndeanians
Eastbourne Town or Faversham Town v Merstham or Raynes Park Vale
Harefield United or Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic or Shoreham
Ramsgate v Bexhill United or North Greenford United
Wembley or Bearsted v Southall or Chichester City
Newhaven or Little Common v Spelthorne Sports or Loxwood
Sheppey United v Holmesdale or Midhurst & Easebourne
Sandhurst Town or VCD Athletic v Haywards Heath Town or Whitstable Town
Littlehampton Town or Erith & Belvedere v Sporting Bengal United or Stansfeld
Phoenix Sports or Eastbourne United v Broadbridge Heath or Sheerwater
Sutton Common Rovers or Burgess Hill Town v Hassocks or Erith Town
Epsom & Ewell or Horsham YMCA v Metropolitan Police
Balham or Steyning Town v Chipstead or Peacehaven & Telscombe
Saltdean United or Badshot Lea v Lancing or Rusthall
Pagham or East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town
Three Bridges or Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa
Hilltop or Redhill v Ashford Town (Middx) or AFC Uckfield Town
FA Trophy first qualifying round
Beckenham Town v Three Bridges
Westfield v Littlehampton Town
Burgess Hill Town v Hythe Town
East Grinstead Town v Sheppey United
Chipstead v Lancing
Southall v Chichester City
Broadbridge Heath v Cray Valley (PM)
FA Trophy second qualifying round
South Park (Reigate) or Erith & Belvedere v Beckenham Town or Three Bridges
Broadbridge Heath or Cray Valley (PM) v Corinthian Casuals or Hartley Wintney
Horndean or Ascot United v Chipstead or Lancing
East Grinstead Town or Sheppey United v Sittingbourne or Ashford Town (Middx)
Southall or Chichester City v Herne Bay or Leatherhead
Westfield or Littlehampton Town v Raynes Park Vale or Marlow
Hanworth Villa or Chertsey Town v Burgess Hill Town or Hythe Town
FA Vase first qualifying round
Croydon v Shoreham
Mile Oak v Bearsted
Epsom & Ewell v AFC Varndeanians
Selsey v Tooting & Mitcham United
Seaford Town v Holmesdale
AFC Uckfield Town v Staplehurst Monarchs
Sutton Athletic v Pagham
Cobham v Crowborough Athletic
Steyning Town v Oakwood
Arundel v Eastbourne United
Billingshurst v Hollands & Blair
Horsham YMCA v Faversham Town
Wick v Haywards Heath Town
Loxwood v East Preston
FA Vase second qualifying round
Camberley Town or Fisher v Bexhill United
Billingshurst or Hollands & Blair v Worthing United
Alfold v Crawley Down Gatwick
Wick or Haywards Heath Town v Selsey or Tooting & Mitcham United
Steyning Town or Oakwood v Molesey or AFC Whyteleafe
Lordswood or Ash United v Croydon or Shoreham
K Sports v Cobham or Crowborough Athletic
Greenways v Saltdean United
Arundel or Eastbourne United v VCD Athletic or Redhill
Mile Oak or Bearsted v Epsom & Ewell or AFC Varndeanians
Banstead Athletic or Colliers Wood United v Roffey
AFC Uckfield Town or Staplehurst Monarchs v Forest Hill Park
Balham or Rochester United v Midhurst & Easebourne
Forest Row v AFC Croydon Athletic
Welling Town or Sporting Club Thamesmead v Seaford Town or Holmesdale
Sheerwater or Clapton v Hassocks
Rusthall v Newhaven
Horsham YMCA or Faversham Town v Loxwood or East Preston
Abbey Rangers or Horley Town v Sutton Athletic or Pagham
Here is a link to the first two rounds of the FA Cup – in which ties begin on the weekend of August 5-6.