It’s time to start dreaming of Wembley again – or at least a good money-spinning cup run – with the publication of the draws for the initial rounds of the 2023-24 FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Trophy.

All published today are the line-ups for the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds of the FA Cup, the first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Trophy and the first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Vase.

Non-league clubs in Sussex from steps two to six will be involved in one or more of the competitions, which all help get players and fans excited for their new campaigns.

Sussex derbies in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup include Newhaven v Little Common, Pagham v East Grinstead Town, Crowborough Athletic v Shoreham and Three Bridges v Crawley Down Gatwick.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

And in the FA Vase first qualifying rounds, all-Sussex ties include Arundel v Eastbourne United, Wick v Haywards Heath Town and Loxwood v East Preston.

A Cup extra preliminary round – ties involving Sussex clubs

Chipstead v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Bexhill United v North Greenford United

Newhaven v Little Common

Broadbridge Heath v Sheerwater

Spelthorne Sports v Loxwood

Holmesdale v Midhurst & Easbourne

Pagham v East Grinstead Town

Eastbourne Town v Faversham Town

Crowborough Athletic v Shoreham

Littlehampton Town v Erith & Belvedere

Sutton Common Rovers v Burgess Hill Town

Haywards Heath Town v Whitstable Town

Epsom & Ewell v Horsham YMCA

Lancing v Rusthall

Three Bridges v Crawley Down Gatwick

Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Uckfield Town

Hassocks v Erith Town

Knaphill v AFC Varndeanians

Phoenix Sports v Eastbourne United

Balham v Steyning Town

Saltdean United v Badshot Lea

Southall v Chichester City

FA Cup preliminary round – ties involving Sussex clubs

Sittingbourne or Jersey Bulls v Knaphill or AFC Varndeanians

Eastbourne Town or Faversham Town v Merstham or Raynes Park Vale

Harefield United or Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic or Shoreham

Ramsgate v Bexhill United or North Greenford United

Wembley or Bearsted v Southall or Chichester City

Newhaven or Little Common v Spelthorne Sports or Loxwood

Sheppey United v Holmesdale or Midhurst & Easebourne

Sandhurst Town or VCD Athletic v Haywards Heath Town or Whitstable Town

Littlehampton Town or Erith & Belvedere v Sporting Bengal United or Stansfeld

Phoenix Sports or Eastbourne United v Broadbridge Heath or Sheerwater

Sutton Common Rovers or Burgess Hill Town v Hassocks or Erith Town

Epsom & Ewell or Horsham YMCA v Metropolitan Police

Balham or Steyning Town v Chipstead or Peacehaven & Telscombe

Saltdean United or Badshot Lea v Lancing or Rusthall

Pagham or East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town

Three Bridges or Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa

Hilltop or Redhill v Ashford Town (Middx) or AFC Uckfield Town

FA Trophy first qualifying round

Beckenham Town v Three Bridges

Westfield v Littlehampton Town

Burgess Hill Town v Hythe Town

East Grinstead Town v Sheppey United

Chipstead v Lancing

Southall v Chichester City

Broadbridge Heath v Cray Valley (PM)

FA Trophy second qualifying round

South Park (Reigate) or Erith & Belvedere v Beckenham Town or Three Bridges

Broadbridge Heath or Cray Valley (PM) v Corinthian Casuals or Hartley Wintney

Horndean or Ascot United v Chipstead or Lancing

East Grinstead Town or Sheppey United v Sittingbourne or Ashford Town (Middx)

Southall or Chichester City v Herne Bay or Leatherhead

Westfield or Littlehampton Town v Raynes Park Vale or Marlow

Hanworth Villa or Chertsey Town v Burgess Hill Town or Hythe Town

FA Vase first qualifying round

Croydon v Shoreham

Mile Oak v Bearsted

Epsom & Ewell v AFC Varndeanians

Selsey v Tooting & Mitcham United

Seaford Town v Holmesdale

AFC Uckfield Town v Staplehurst Monarchs

Sutton Athletic v Pagham

Cobham v Crowborough Athletic

Steyning Town v Oakwood

Arundel v Eastbourne United

Billingshurst v Hollands & Blair

Horsham YMCA v Faversham Town

Wick v Haywards Heath Town

Loxwood v East Preston

FA Vase second qualifying round

Camberley Town or Fisher v Bexhill United

Billingshurst or Hollands & Blair v Worthing United

Alfold v Crawley Down Gatwick

Wick or Haywards Heath Town v Selsey or Tooting & Mitcham United

Steyning Town or Oakwood v Molesey or AFC Whyteleafe

Lordswood or Ash United v Croydon or Shoreham

K Sports v Cobham or Crowborough Athletic

Greenways v Saltdean United

Arundel or Eastbourne United v VCD Athletic or Redhill

Mile Oak or Bearsted v Epsom & Ewell or AFC Varndeanians

Banstead Athletic or Colliers Wood United v Roffey

AFC Uckfield Town or Staplehurst Monarchs v Forest Hill Park

Balham or Rochester United v Midhurst & Easebourne

Forest Row v AFC Croydon Athletic

Welling Town or Sporting Club Thamesmead v Seaford Town or Holmesdale

Sheerwater or Clapton v Hassocks

Rusthall v Newhaven

Horsham YMCA or Faversham Town v Loxwood or East Preston

Abbey Rangers or Horley Town v Sutton Athletic or Pagham

