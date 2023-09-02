Burgess Hill Town, Eastbourne United and Lewes are through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup – with the Hillians causing the shock of the day by beating Bognor.

The only Sussex derby of the round was at Leylands Park, where Burgess Hill Town shocked the Isthmian premier division Rocks with a 2-0 win.

Lewis Finney gave Dean Cox’s team the lead after two minutes and Bognor could not find a reply – and Finney made sure of the upset with a second in the dying moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from the Hillians v Rocks tie in the slideshow in the video player above.

Burgess Hill and the Rocks do battle in the FA Cup | Picture: Trevor Staff

Eastbourne United are celebrating a place in the second qualifying round after winning 2-1 at home to Epsom and Ewell. Callum Barlow and – on 90 minutes – Hayden Beaconsfield were the goal heroes at the Saffrons.

Also through are Lewes, who eased to a 4-0 win at Isthmian south east side Faversham thanks to goals by Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala (2), Tommy Wood and Archie Tamplin.

Four Sussex sides face midweek replays.

Horsham will have a home replay against Leatherhead in midweek after a 0-0 draw in Surrey. The same goes for Whitehawk after a 0-0 draw at Sevenoaks.

Burgess Hill and the Rocks do battle| Picture: Lyn Phillips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing will have to play it again after holding higher-division Carshalton to a 1-1 draw. Alex Laing put Dave Altendorff’s team ahead but it was cancelled out by Tommy Bradford 16 minutes from time.

Steyning are another Sussex team facing a replay – they drew 0-0 at Hadley. Newhaven’s first game at this stage since 1962 ended in a 5-1 defeat at Cray Wanderers – Rob Malila their scorer.

There’s one tie involving a Sussex side on Sunday – when Hastings go to Erith & Belvedere.