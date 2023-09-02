BREAKING
FA Cup first qualifying round: Burgess Hill Town beat Bognor – Lewes and Eastbourne United through

Burgess Hill Town, Eastbourne United and Lewes are through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup – with the Hillians causing the shock of the day by beating Bognor.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 18:15 BST

The only Sussex derby of the round was at Leylands Park, where Burgess Hill Town shocked the Isthmian premier division Rocks with a 2-0 win.

Lewis Finney gave Dean Cox’s team the lead after two minutes and Bognor could not find a reply – and Finney made sure of the upset with a second in the dying moments.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from the Hillians v Rocks tie in the slideshow in the video player above.

Burgess Hill and the Rocks do battle in the FA Cup | Picture: Trevor StaffBurgess Hill and the Rocks do battle in the FA Cup | Picture: Trevor Staff
Burgess Hill and the Rocks do battle in the FA Cup | Picture: Trevor Staff

Eastbourne United are celebrating a place in the second qualifying round after winning 2-1 at home to Epsom and Ewell. Callum Barlow and – on 90 minutes – Hayden Beaconsfield were the goal heroes at the Saffrons.

Also through are Lewes, who eased to a 4-0 win at Isthmian south east side Faversham thanks to goals by Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala (2), Tommy Wood and Archie Tamplin.

Four Sussex sides face midweek replays.

Horsham will have a home replay against Leatherhead in midweek after a 0-0 draw in Surrey. The same goes for Whitehawk after a 0-0 draw at Sevenoaks.

Burgess Hill and the Rocks do battle| Picture: Lyn PhillipsBurgess Hill and the Rocks do battle| Picture: Lyn Phillips
Burgess Hill and the Rocks do battle| Picture: Lyn Phillips
Lancing will have to play it again after holding higher-division Carshalton to a 1-1 draw. Alex Laing put Dave Altendorff’s team ahead but it was cancelled out by Tommy Bradford 16 minutes from time.

Steyning are another Sussex team facing a replay – they drew 0-0 at Hadley. Newhaven’s first game at this stage since 1962 ended in a 5-1 defeat at Cray Wanderers – Rob Malila their scorer.

There’s one tie involving a Sussex side on Sunday – when Hastings go to Erith & Belvedere.

The draw for the second qualifying round is on Monday.

