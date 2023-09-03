FA Cup first qualifying round: Replay awaits Horsham FC after goalless draw at Leatherhead - the match in 28 pictures
The hosts had the better of the first half chances. Fabio Saraiva fluffed his lines after a poor pass from Hornets skipper Jack Brivio, before Gus Sow rattled the woodwork with a rasping drive.
Horsham’s best opportunity of the half came on the stroke of half-time. Shamir Fenelon’s deflected effort went just wide after excellent work from Brivio.
Chances were few and far between in the second half. Kadell Daniel’s fierce drive was deflected wide in a rare Hornets attack, while Dan Hector flashed a shot narrowly wide for Leatherhead at the death.
The two sides will meet again in a replay at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).
See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.
