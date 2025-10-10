FA Cup first round draw in Worthing: How can you watch, what are the ball numbers?
It is being staged at Worthing’s ground ahead of their televised fourth qualifying round tie against National League Premier side Forest Green Rovers.
It will be live on TNT Sports – and with clubs from League One and League Two joining the competition, it will be a crucial occasion for all the non-league sides left in the draw.
Worthing, of course, will be in the draw ahead of their tie – also hoping to be involved are Eastbourne Borough, who host National Premier outfit Boreham Wood in their tie on Saturday.
The draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page during this tie’s pre-match coverage from around 6.40pm.
Presented by Becky Ives, the draw will be made by West Ham star Michail Antonio and 2024-25 FA Cup winner Joel Ward.
The first round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 1 November.
Crawley Town will be ball number 17, Worthing or Forest Green will be number 63, and Eastbourne Borough, if they win or draw against Boreham Wood, will be 68.
Here are the ball numbers for the first round proper draw:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Swindon
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Darlington or AFC Telford United
50. Macclesfield or Stamford
51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United
52. Carlisle United or Boston United
53. Rochdale or York City
54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton
55. Morecambe or Chester
56. South Shields or Spalding United
57. Tamworth or Hyde United
58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town
59. Aveley or Gateshead
60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town
61. Southport or FC Halifax Town
62. Altrincham or Harborough Town
63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers
64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath
65. Woking or Brackley Town
66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town
67. Slough Town or Enfield Town
68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood
69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh
70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta
71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors
72. Braintree Town or Farnborough
73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town
74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market
75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town
76. Banbury United or St Albans City
77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town
78. AFC Totton or Truro City
79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town
80. Farnham Town or Sutton United