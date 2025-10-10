The excitement of the FA Cup first round draw comes to Worthing on Monday night.

It is being staged at Worthing’s ground ahead of their televised fourth qualifying round tie against National League Premier side Forest Green Rovers.

It will be live on TNT Sports – and with clubs from League One and League Two joining the competition, it will be a crucial occasion for all the non-league sides left in the draw.

Worthing, of course, will be in the draw ahead of their tie – also hoping to be involved are Eastbourne Borough, who host National Premier outfit Boreham Wood in their tie on Saturday.

The draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page during this tie’s pre-match coverage from around 6.40pm.

Presented by Becky Ives, the draw will be made by West Ham star Michail Antonio and 2024-25 FA Cup winner Joel Ward.

The first round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 1 November.

Crawley Town will be ball number 17, Worthing or Forest Green will be number 63, and Eastbourne Borough, if they win or draw against Boreham Wood, will be 68.

Here are the ball numbers for the first round proper draw:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Swindon

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Darlington or AFC Telford United

50. Macclesfield or Stamford

51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United

52. Carlisle United or Boston United

53. Rochdale or York City

54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton

55. Morecambe or Chester

56. South Shields or Spalding United

57. Tamworth or Hyde United

58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town

59. Aveley or Gateshead

60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town

61. Southport or FC Halifax Town

62. Altrincham or Harborough Town

63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers

64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath

65. Woking or Brackley Town

66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town

67. Slough Town or Enfield Town

68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood

69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh

70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta

71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors

72. Braintree Town or Farnborough

73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town

74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market

75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town

76. Banbury United or St Albans City

77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town

78. AFC Totton or Truro City

79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town

80. Farnham Town or Sutton United