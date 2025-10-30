FA Cup first round: Lindsey expects tough test as Crawley Town try to avoid shock at Boreham Wood

Crawley Town travel around the M25 to face National League side Boreham Wood in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday – and they won’t want to become Wood’s second Sussex victims of the campaign.

Boreham Wood, doing well in the National League Premier after promotion via the National South play-offs last season, beat Eastbourne Borough 3-0 in the fourth qualifying round to set up this tie.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey is looking forward to it and said: “It’s nice to get away from, obviously, the pressures of the league. We go into the game with form. I feel we’re playing well, or we certainly did in the last game. It’s a game I’m looking forward to.”

Boreham Wood are fourth in the National League and have won three of their past five games in all competitions, so they are in good form.

Craeley fans will travel in numbers to Boreham Wood and will hope the Reds can avoid an upset | Picture by Grant Mansfield

Lindsey said: “Full respect to them. They’re a good side. I’ve watched them in a lot of detail, actually surprised me in many ways. I think they’re a good side and they’re doing well in their league as well. So, it’s going to be a tough game.”

Team selection is always a talking point in cup games as many sides tend to make changes. However, Lindsey could keep the same team that earned their first win in six league games last time out, with last Saturday’s 4-0 win at home to Bristol Rovers.

The manager said “I’ve thought about that. But I also thought that this possibly could be the first time that I’ve got the luxury of picking the same team because there’s no injuries from the last game.

"So, I have to make a decision on that. We’ve got another day of training tomorrow, so I’ll sleep on it again tonight.

Scott Lindsey after last weekend's win over Bristol Rovers | Grant Mansfield

“It might be an opportunity for me not to make a change. But then again, it might be an opportunity for me to make one or two changes and have a look at some of the boys that haven’t played so much. But, like I say, I’ve got to sleep on it again tonight and we’ve got another training session tomorrow (FRiday).”

Some 500 Crawley Town will descend on Meadow Park for the game on Saturday, which should make for a good atmosphere.

Lindsey said “From what I remember, it’s a lovely pitch there. So, I’m looking forward to playing on a really nice pitch like we do at home. When you go away from home, you don’t always, but certainly we will be on Saturday.

"It’s a nice little tight ground, if I remember. And yes, it’ll be a good one for the fans to come and hopefully see us win.”

Danny Cashman has a fresh injury, which is being monitored. Harvey Davies is fit, but has been ill this week, so his availability is a doubt.

Both Ade Adeyemo and Jay Williams are close to fitness but not quite ready just yet. Lindsey said “Jay’s desperate to play. He’s desperate to get involved. He’s probably not done enough yet and neither is probably Ade.”