Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The two Sussex non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup have discovered who they will – or may – play in the fourth qualifying round.

Saturday’s third qualifying round brought an excellent 3-1 home victory for Worthing against Dartford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham were held to a draw at Margate, while Hastings United were beaten away from home by Cray Wanderers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth qualifying round saw all 24 National League sides enter the competition – but both Sussex clubs managed to avoid Step 1 opposition.

Worthing and Horsham have discovered who they will – or may – play in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. Pictures by Kyle Hemsley & John Lines

Worthing will be clocking up the miles when they travel to Southern League Premier Division South outfit Plymouth Parkway in the fourth qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parkway have, so far, endured a miserable league campaign. The Devon outfit have yet to win in the league this season, sitting second-from-bottom having taken three points from nine games.

And if Horsham overcome Margate tomorrow night, they will welcome Isthmian North side Gorleston to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

Gorleston, who are based in Great Yarmouth, produced a massive shock by knocking out National League South outfit St Albans City in the third qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greens currently sit 12th in the Isthmian North having taken nine points from their opening six league games.

The fourth qualifying round will take place over the weekend of Saturday, October 12.

Any teams winning in the fourth qualifying round will advance to the first round proper alongside League One and League Two clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams will also pocket £9,375 for winning their fourth qualifying round ties, while losers will receive £3,125.

The draw was split between northern and southern sections, and was conducted live on talkSPORT.