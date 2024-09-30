FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw: Worthing FC land away tie, Horsham FC at home if they win replay
Saturday’s third qualifying round brought an excellent 3-1 home victory for Worthing against Dartford.
Horsham were held to a draw at Margate, while Hastings United were beaten away from home by Cray Wanderers.
The fourth qualifying round saw all 24 National League sides enter the competition – but both Sussex clubs managed to avoid Step 1 opposition.
Worthing will be clocking up the miles when they travel to Southern League Premier Division South outfit Plymouth Parkway in the fourth qualifying round.
The Parkway have, so far, endured a miserable league campaign. The Devon outfit have yet to win in the league this season, sitting second-from-bottom having taken three points from nine games.
And if Horsham overcome Margate tomorrow night, they will welcome Isthmian North side Gorleston to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.
Gorleston, who are based in Great Yarmouth, produced a massive shock by knocking out National League South outfit St Albans City in the third qualifying round.
The Greens currently sit 12th in the Isthmian North having taken nine points from their opening six league games.
The fourth qualifying round will take place over the weekend of Saturday, October 12.
Any teams winning in the fourth qualifying round will advance to the first round proper alongside League One and League Two clubs.
Teams will also pocket £9,375 for winning their fourth qualifying round ties, while losers will receive £3,125.
The draw was split between northern and southern sections, and was conducted live on talkSPORT.
