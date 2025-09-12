FA Cup: Hamm hopes Steyning can stun Tonbridge as seven Sussex clubs seek glory

Seven Sussex non-league clubs put their FA Cup hopes on the line this weekend – knowing a win in the second qualifying round would put them just two games away from a potential clash with a Football League team.

Our three National League South sides – Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Horsham – enter the cup at this stage, joining four lower-placed clubs who have made it through.

And much attention will be on Steyning Town of the SCFL premier division, one of only 17 step five clubs across the country left in the Cup. Town have already had to win three ties to get this far and have a plum draw tomorrow (Sat) – at home to National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

In terms of the number of league places between the teams, it’s the equivalent of a League Two club hosting a Premier League team.

Steyning Town's class of 25-26

Steyning have already beaten Badshot Lea, Hendon and Lancing in the cup and are hungry for more success.

Boss Michael Hamm is relishing the tie, which comes with his team having had a good start to 2025-26 in the league as well as the FA Cup.

Hamm told us: “We are delighted with the start we’ve had, we are really starting to show the attacking threat that I hoped we would.

"We like to give the boys the attacking freedom to express themselves on the pitch and they are doing it superbly with Stan Bridgman scoring 13 in nine games and Dion Jarvis having had 16 goal contributions already this season.

Steyning Town after their win at Badshot Lea in the extra preliminary round | Picture: Colin Bowman

"That being said it wouldn’t be possible without the boys behind them keeping the ball out the net and supporting them.

"I would like to think that as we get further into the season we will get stronger, it’s a completely newly built side and it can take time – but overall we are very pleased.

"I think it’s going to be a very competitive league this year and you can start to see from this early in the season who the contenders will be, but in that league it tends to throw up a few surprises here and there.”

Hamm said the visit of Tonbridge in the FA Cup had created ‘a real buzz’ at the Shooting Field.

“That’s true of not just the players – it’s all the staff, volunteers, the youth teams – we’ve seen the local shops supporting the club in the their windows, it shows what a brilliant community Steyning really has.

"We had nearly 50 mascots for the previous rounds so hoping for something similar Saturday.

"A home draw against a National League South side is very exciting to test ourselves. We have prepared the best we can, I was lucky enough to be able to watch several of there games back and get some info from various people on them.

"We want to impose our style on the game and not come too far away from what we do, but appreciate that there’s levels to the game.”

Would Hamm regard the game as a ‘free hit’ – or does that risk them simply allowing the occasion to overtake them?

"I’m not sure… I see it as an opportunity, the boys have been training with real intensity in the build-up, so this, with a bit of luck and some added magic of the cup, who knows what can happen in 90 minutes?”

Three of Sussex’s step three sides are also involved in this round. Chichester City visit step five Whitstable – although that’s a club they were playing at step four not so long ago – while Burgess Hill Town visit step four Farnham and Whitehawk host step three Walton and Hersham.

Worthing have the longest trip of our sides this weekend – they’re flying to face step four Jersey Bulls in their tie, while Eastbourne Borough host Epsom and Ewell, also step five, and Horsham visit step four Westfield.

For those lucky enough to get through, or draw and set up a replay next week, the draw for the third qualifying round is on Monday.

FA Cup qualifying rounds prize money

Second round qualifying winners £3,375

Second round qualifying losers £1,125

Third round qualifying winners £5,625

Third round qualifying losers £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125

FA Cup round dates

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October

First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November