FA Cup heartbreak for Rockettes - report and picture gallery

A lively first half ended 2-2, thanks to goals from Loulou Robson and Rhiannon Hambleton.

The second half began in disappointing fashion for Bognor, as they fell behind just minutes after the restart. However, a goal from Millie Carter brought the hosts back into the tie at 3-3.

It continued to be end to end with Havant scoring twice more to seal their place in the next round and leave Bognor rueing missed opportunities.

After the game, Head Coach Matt Wright admitted his side fell short of expectations on the day.

“It was a scrappy game where we were not good enough,” said Wright. “The club will learn from this. We’ll regroup and come back stronger for next week’s league match away to Eastbourne.”

Despite the disappointment of cup Bognor will now look to bounce back quickly and focus on the league – in which they are undefeated so far.

