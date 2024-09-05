Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy lamented missed chances after his side’s exit from the FA Cup in the first qualifying round.

The Barrowmen were beaten 2-1 by fellow Isthmian south east side Merstham with a stoppage time own goal by Nathan Da Costa after Jack Barnes’ goal had cancelled out Merstham’s opener.

“It was a pretty close game,” Murphy said. “If we’d have taken our chances it could’ve been different. I thought that after we equalised we were a much better side. It was just an own goal that we conceded late on which was a shame.

“I can’t fault the players’ work rate. We’re trying to get a certain way of playing, and it’s all a bit new at this level. I think the players react well when they come out for second halves.

Scorer Jack Barnes | Picture: STCFC

"Sometimes I don’t think we earn the right to play, we think we can just pass and pass like the players did last season in a lower division against lesser teams, but these sides don’t let them do that.”

Steyning host Thame United in the FA Trophy first qualifying round on Saturday and go to Littlehampton in the league next Tuesday.

“I don’t think there will be much in it between us and Thame. I don’t know much about the side, but I’ve said to the players that we're focusing on what other teams are going to do when we need to be focusing on what we’re going to do.

“We’ll have to be strong against Littlehampton as they’re a good side and have experience in this league. They might play a little bit more direct than some teams.

"I’d imagine the pitch will be really nice so hopefully we’ll be able to pass and play, but as I say we’ll have to earn the right to play first and win our battles.”