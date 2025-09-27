Dominic Di Paola has tipped Horsham FC’s FA Cup opponents Folkestone Invicta to win the Isthmian Premier as the two clubs gear up for a third qualifying round clash at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium this afternoon.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a flying start to their step three campaign, sitting unbeaten in second, just two points behind early leaders Brentwood Town, with six victories and two draws from their opening eight games.

Invicta have already claimed a National League South scalp in the Cup this season. Folkestone beat Kent rivals Maidstone United 2-0 in the second qualifying round to set up today’s tie with the Hornets.

The Seasiders also hold a dominant record against Horsham, with six wins from the last seven meetings between the sides.

And Di Paola was quick to point out the serious quality throughout Invicta’s squad, calling Folkestone a step two club in all but name.

He said: “They’re brilliant this year. I think they’ll win the league. The players they’ve got down there, they are a National League South club with National League South players.

“Joe Pigott [2024-25 League Two play-off winner with AFC Wimbledon] has come from League football to go there, and Ade Yusuff has been possibly the best step three striker over the last 10 years. They’ve got quality everywhere, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“We’ve yet to have an easy game in the FA Cup. It’s going to be another game where they’ll be desperate to get through to the next round, and we’ll be desperate to get through to the next round too.

Rhys Murphy is likely to miss Horsham's FA Cup clash against division-below Folkestone Invicta. Picture by John Lines

“We need the funds. We need [to reach] the next round if we can. Hopefully we can do it on the day.

“Hopefully, this week, we can go into it with a couple of players fit and available, and not hanging on by a thread, which will help us.”

Striker Rhys Murphy is likely to miss the Cup clash against Invicta, while defenders Isaac Philpot and Jake Elliott and winger Ola Ogunwamide are all doubts, according to Di Paola.

And should today’s game finish level after 90 minutes, the tie will go to a replay on Tuesday night at Ashford United’s Green Box Stadium. Folkestone have yet to play a match at their Cheriton Road home this season due to the installation of a new 3G pitch.