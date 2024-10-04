Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC are now just 90 minutes away from making their second FA Cup first round proper appearance in as many years following Tuesday night’s third qualifying round replay win over Margate.

First half goals from Ola Ogunwamide and Charlie Hester-Cook saw the Hornets run out 2-0 winners at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

The victory followed Saturday’s 1-1 draw on the Kent coast. Horsham trailed 1-0 at the break before Ogunwamide hit a 71st minute equaliser to force a replay.

The Hornets will host Isthmian North outfit Gorleston on Saturday, October 12 for a place in the first round proper.

Di Paola said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We certainly weren’t buzzing when we found out we’d drawn Margate away.

“The wind was quite strong against us in the first half [on Saturday] and we found it quite tough to get out.

“I was thinking to myself, if we come in at 0-0 I can correct some things at half-time, but they scored just before the break. We switched off from a dead ball.

“In the second half, we played really well. We got in good areas.

“We played well in the first half [on Tuesday] but it got a bit scrappy in the second half. It was to be expected.

“In these games it’s just a case of getting the job done. All-in-all it was a good night’s work.

“We came out really fast and started the game well, whereas Saturday we probably didn’t start quite as well.

“In cup football, you just want to get through to the next round. I can’t really remember much about the Virginia Water game, and I’m sure I won’t remember much about this one! You want to win the game and move on.”

Ogunwamide’s goal against Margate on Tuesday evening was his third in as many games for the Hornets.

Di Paola was effusive in his praise of the former Lewes winger, calling him a ‘box office’ talent, but the Horsham boss wanted to see Ogunwamide add ‘one or two more elements’ to his game to take his performances to the next level.

Di Paola added: “I’m quite hard on Ola because I feel like he’s coming to an age where he’s got to be better.

“I say to him he’s box office. We love watching him because he’s direct and gets at people - but I think if he could put one or two more elements into his game he could go really high.

“Ola had a very good start in the first two or three games, then he had a quiet period so we took him out the side - but in the last two or three he’s done good things, so hopefully it continues.

“He’s a good player and a good egg. He wants to be better and he’s stepped up with his goals.

“I’d like to see him create more for other people in that role, but if he’s scoring goals you can’t be too critical.

“I thought he was excellent in the second half on Saturday, and he was just as excellent on Tuesday.”

Horsham are back in cup action this week. The Hornets visit Leiston in the FA Trophy third qualifying round. The reigning Sussex Senior Cup champions then begin the defence of their title at Chichester City on Tuesday evening.

Last season saw the Hornets embark on a historic FA Trophy run, reaching the round of 32 for the first time in the club’s history.

Saturday’s opponents Leiston sit 16th in the Southern League Premier Division Central – but dumped National League South outfit Hornchurch out of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

Di Paola said: “I’d love to go further [than last year] and it’s a cup where the final is at Wembley. I know we’re miles away from that but in your head you’re thinking it’s another competition you want to do well in.

“It’s another game we want to win. It’s going to be a long-old away day on Saturday.

“I’m a bit of a non-league geek but I’ve never been there! I’ve been to a lot of Suffolk and Norfolk clubs, so it’ll be a new ground for me.

“They beat Hornchurch in the FA Cup so they’re no mugs, because I know how good Hornchurch are at home.”

Di Paola also revealed Horsham have no ‘major’ injury concerns going into their trip to Leiston.