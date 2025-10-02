Dominic Di Paola admitted Horsham FC ‘lost the plot’ at the start of the second half of their FA Cup third qualifying round defeat to Folkestone Invicta.

The Hornets contrived to throw away a two-goal lead at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium on Saturday as division-below Invicta roared back to win 3-2.

Shamir Fenelon’s 33-minute double put the hosts in control – but Finley Marjoram hit back for the Seasiders with just three minutes remaining until half-time.

And a disastrous start to the second period saw Invicta’s Ben Mason and Josh Strouts net within the opening eight minutes to send the Hornets crashing out.

Di Paola said: “I said to the boys after the game, I wasn’t too down or disappointed about it – it was just one of those games.

“Sometimes when you’ve got a bit of momentum, like Folkestone have, things go your way. Their first goal was a really good goal but we were just trying to get to half-time. That goal hugely changed the momentum of the game.

“We came out terribly in the first five, six, seven minutes of the second half. We’ve just lost the plot from a corner and lost the plot with the clearance.

“You measure the rest of the game and we were fine again. It was just one of those games and we’ve had a couple of them recently.

Folkestone fire home at Horsham in the FA Cup. Pictures by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

“You could argue it’s not been good enough, and I’m not a big one for stats, but they’ve had four shots and scored three. A super clinical period for them either side of half-time has changed the game.

“We’ve not done too much wrong, we’re just giving away sloppy goals – and I believe if we can correct that it’ll put us into an okay position again.

“We should have had two penalties. The fouls on Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] and Lucas [Rodrigues] were both pens. If they give Lucas’ one, we might have scored it and the momentum changes.

“On another day we win the game comfortably. It’s not like they had to do too much to win it. We made our own downfall. I don’t know what Leone [Gravata] and Jake [Elliott] were doing for the third goal, they just got themselves into a muddle.”

Charlie Hester-Cook (left) and Leone Gravata (right) congratulate Shamir Fenelon after opening the scoring against Folkestone

The loss to Folkestone ended Horsham’s hopes of a fourth run to the first round of the FA Cup in five seasons – and extended Invicta’s imperious winning run against the Hornets.

Di Paola was philosophical about Horsham’s exit, with thoughts now turning to Saturday’s trip to National League South leaders Hornchurch and Tuesday evening’s Sussex Senior Cup clash at Whitehawk.

He said: “You can’t always be the headline-writer. Folkestone are a good side and saw the game out.

“We’re sad to be out of the FA Cup. It would have been a really tough tie in the next round away at Southend, but you want to be in the hat – and we weren’t.

“You get your days in the sun. We didn’t have our day on Saturday, it was theirs. Maybe this is the season we’ve got to battle for the league, and not quite have those great cup moments.”

Due to Hampton & Richmond Borough’s continued involvement in the FA Cup, Horsham’s home National League South game against the Beavers, scheduled for Saturday, October 11, has been rearranged.

The Hornets will now entertain the London-based outfit on Tuesday, November 11, kick-off 7.45pm.

Horsham will now travel to Dover Athletic on October 11. The two sides were originally set to meet at the Crabble Athletic Ground on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.