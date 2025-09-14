FA Cup in pictures: 93 photos from Eastbourne Borough's win over Epsom and Ewell

A Pemi Aderoju hat-trick made the headlines and Josh Anifowose got the other as the National League South side eased past their lower-division visitors.

Boss Matt Gray will hope the confidence gained from the win carries into their league campaign as they bid to get away from bottom place.

Borough were the only Sussex side to win their second qualifying round tie, but four others – Chichester City, Horsham, Worthing and Steyning Town – have replays in midweek to try to join them in the next round.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Borough 4 Epsom and Ewell 0 on this page and the ones linked – and get news of the third qualifying round draw on this website on Monday, plus all the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.

1 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Epsom and Ewell, FA Cup second qualifying round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Epsom and Ewell, FA Cup second qualifying round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Epsom and Ewell, FA Cup second qualifying round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman