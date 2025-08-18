Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town, FA Cup preliminary roundplaceholder image
Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town, FA Cup preliminary round

FA Cup in pictures: Bognor Regis Town crash out after defeat at Hackney Wick

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
The Rocks’ interest in the 2025-26 FA Cup is over early after they lost 3-1 at Hackney Wick in the preliminary round.

Callum Laycock’s goal made it 1-1 at the interval after Leo Lopate had put the hosts ahead – but a second half double by Issa Sidibe sealed the Rocks’ fate.

It is a big disappointment for a club who were once known for their FA Cup pedigree but have not had a good run for many seasons.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer – and check out more at their match gallery here.

Get the reaction to the cup exit and the rest of the news from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

