FA Cup in pictures: Bognor Regis Town crash out after defeat at Hackney Wick

Callum Laycock’s goal made it 1-1 at the interval after Leo Lopate had put the hosts ahead – but a second half double by Issa Sidibe sealed the Rocks’ fate.

It is a big disappointment for a club who were once known for their FA Cup pedigree but have not had a good run for many seasons.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked

Get the reaction to the cup exit and the rest of the news from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

