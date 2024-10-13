Horsham v Gorleston in the FA CupHorsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup
Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup

FA Cup joy in pictures - 69 images as Horsham FC reach first round again

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:35 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 11:38 GMT
Horsham FC took 140 years to reach the first round of the FA Cup three times – but they have now done it three more times in the past four seasons.

Their place alongside League One and League Two in this season’s first round proper was clinched by a dramatic late Reece Meekums winner to break the resolve of visitors Gorleston in front of another huge crowd at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

So Horsham will be in Monday night’s draw – live on BBC2 after 7pm – alongside Crawley Town, Worthing and plenty of big clubs from the bottom two divisions of the Football League.

See pictures from the win over Gorleston on this page and those linked – and get the reaction to the win and the draw in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup

1. Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (106).JPG

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup

2. Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (104).JPG

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup

3. Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (101).JPG

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup

4. Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (109).JPG

Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:Horsham FCLeague OneLeague TwoFootball League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice