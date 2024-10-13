Their place alongside League One and League Two in this season’s first round proper was clinched by a dramatic late Reece Meekums winner to break the resolve of visitors Gorleston in front of another huge crowd at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

So Horsham will be in Monday night’s draw – live on BBC2 after 7pm – alongside Crawley Town, Worthing and plenty of big clubs from the bottom two divisions of the Football League.

See pictures from the win over Gorleston on this page and those linked – and get the reaction to the win and the draw in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

1 . Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (106).JPG Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines

2 . Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (104).JPG Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines

3 . Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup pictures by John Lines (101).JPG Horsham v Gorleston in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa : John Lines