FA Cup joy: Worthing and Horsham will join League One and League Two clubs in first round

Worthing and Horsham have handed Sussex two non-league spots in the first round proper of the FA Cup.
By Steve Bone
Published 14th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
Both came through home fourth qualifying round ties to take their places alongside League One and League Two clubs and a host of other non-league sides in Sunday afternoon’s much-anticipated draw.

But Lewes’ bid to make it a Sussex non-league treble faltered as they went down 4-1 away to National League Premier side Aldershot Town.

Horsham’s win was particularly impressive – they won 2-0 against Dorking Wanderers, who play in the National Premier, two divisions higher than the Hornets,

Worthing - pictured here in action v Truro last week - are through to the first round of the FA Cup | Picture: Mike GunnWorthing - pictured here in action v Truro last week - are through to the first round of the FA Cup | Picture: Mike Gunn
Worthing - pictured here in action v Truro last week - are through to the first round of the FA Cup | Picture: Mike Gunn

Two goals in two minutes shortly before half-time – scored by Daniel Ajakaiye and Shamir Fenelon – stunned Marc White’s team, who could find no way back into the tie after the break.

For Worthing it was a Danny Cashman double early in the second half that secured progress against National South rivals Bath City.

Lewes have had a great FA Cup run but it ended in Hampshire as Aldershot won 4-1 at The Rec – a hat-trick by Lorent Tolaj and one from Aaron Jones got the Shots through, although Tommy Wood’s strike for the Rooks early in the second half had given the visitors hope.

So Worthing and Horsham join Crawley in Sunday’s first round draw – in which League One big boys like Portsmouth, Bolton, Barnsley, Reading, Wigan, Charlton and Oxford are all involved.

We’ll have news of that draw and reaction to the day’s Cup action on this website.

