FA Cup loss to Uxbridge holds no shame for Hassocks FC

And the Robins could be pleased with their efforts against Uxbridge at The Beacon, where a 3-1 preliminary round defeat was no disgrace.

Hassocks were in the game as late as the 93rd minute when the Uxbridge bench were begging for referee Stephen Ryan to blow for full-time.

At that point Juwon Akitunde who scored the killer third on the counter to end the Robins’ dreams.

Hassocks in pre-season action | Picture: Chris Neal

Uxbridge deserved to progress but this was not the routine tie a lot of people were expecting.

Hassocks had made fast starts in both their victories on the road in the past seven days, racing into 2-0 leads to win at AFC Uckfield Town and Alfold.

Uxbridge may have provided opposition of a much better quality than anything in the Southern Combination League, but that did not cause the Robins to rethink their approach.

Having survived the impressive Akintunde just failing to get on the end of a cross straight from kick off, the five minute mark brought two good opportunities for Hassocks.

Alex Bygraves rose highest at the back post to meet a Lewis Westlake free kick with a towering header. It needed a last ditch block on the line from Elliott Pooley to keep it out, though that did not stop half-hearted penalty appeals.

A corner resulted which Westlake again delivered with unerring accuracy. Bradley Tighe heading just wide.

It looked like Westlake delivering into the box could give Hassocks joy. And so it did on 18 minutes.

Harvey Blake was released down the right but his cross looked like bread and butter for Uxbridge keeper Tyler Tobin. Visiting captain Andrew O'Brien did not seemingly trust Tobin however, electing to hook away.

The clearance fell to Westlake, who delivered a curling ball back into the box. Phil Johnson rose alongside Maurice Nugent. Who got the last touch was unclear but Johnson peeled away celebrating.

Going behind shocked Uxbridge into life. Within four minutes they were level. David Sota hit a hopeful cross into the box which Alex Harris misjudged in a deceptive wind, leaving him helpless as the ball sailed over him and in.

Tom Frankland forced a good save from 25 yards out while Akintunde had the ball in the back of the net, only for the assistant referee to rule it out for a tight offside.

In the second half Uxbridge upped their game and on 56 minutes, a lovely passing segment started by Jack Beadle went through Lonit Talla, Alan Hedley and Akitunde. Beadle ghosted in unnoticed, beating Harris one-on-one.