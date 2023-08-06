FA Cup picture special - 29 photos from East Grinstead's win at Pagham

There was no Cupset at Nyetimber Lane as Isthmian south east side East Grinstead comfortably beat SCFL premier outfit Pagham 4-0.
It sets up a home game in the preliminary round on August 19 versus Hythe Town for the Wasps. See Roger Smith’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked.
1. Pagham v East Grinstead in the FA Cup pictures by Roger Smith (12).JPG
Pagham FC take on East Grinstead Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
2. Pagham v East Grinstead in the FA Cup pictures by Roger Smith (27).JPG
Pagham FC take on East Grinstead Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
3. Pagham v East Grinstead in the FA Cup pictures by Roger Smith (14).JPG
Pagham FC take on East Grinstead Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
4. Pagham v East Grinstead in the FA Cup pictures by Roger Smith (11).JPG
Pagham FC take on East Grinstead Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith