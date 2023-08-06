BREAKING
Pagham FC take on East Grinstead Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round

FA Cup picture special - 29 photos from East Grinstead's win at Pagham

There was no Cupset at Nyetimber Lane as Isthmian south east side East Grinstead comfortably beat SCFL premier outfit Pagham 4-0.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

It sets up a home game in the preliminary round on August 19 versus Hythe Town for the Wasps. See Roger Smith’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked.

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

